Baldur’s Gate 3 Excites Steam Players with Record-Breaking Numbers

Baldur’s Gate 3, the popular role-playing game developed by Larian Studios, reached a peak of 814,666 players on Steam, making it the ninth highest concurrent player count ever recorded on the platform.

The game’s success came as a surprise to Larian Studios, a Belgian developer known for its highly traditional RPGs in the Divinity series. Despite being available in early access for a few years, Baldur’s Gate 3 generated a wave of excitement and discussion leading up to its official launch on Thursday, August 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s rapid rise in popularity resulted in it displacing Apex Legends from Steam’s top 10 charts. This achievement solidified its place among the most-played games on Steam. Notably, it became one of the four paid, single-player games in the top 10, alongside Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Hogwarts Legacy.

The game’s developer, Larian Studios, had initially expected a maximum of 100,000 concurrent players on Steam. However, to their surprise, the player count exceeded their expectations, reaching 500,000 concurrent players within the first few days of launch.

In an effort to avoid competition with Bethesda’s Starfield, Larian Studios decided to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam a month earlier than planned. This strategic decision seems to have paid off, as the game garnered tremendous success without facing direct competition from the highly anticipated sci-fi epic.

While PlayStation 5 players can enjoy Baldur’s Gate 3 on September 6, Xbox players may have to wait until 2024. The release for Xbox has been delayed due to technical challenges in implementing split-screen co-op on the lower-spec Series S console.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has captivated players and solidified its position as an immensely popular RPG on Steam. Its unexpected success has elevated Larian Studios to new heights, drawing attention to their expertise in developing immersive and engaging gaming experiences.