Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Discover Creative Exploits for Massive Damage

Baldur’s Gate 3’s framework of fifth edition D&D allows for some of the most creative exploits in a video game. The game’s rule system has allowed players to hit for thousands of damage, pushing the game to new heights.

The critical and commercial success of Baldur’s Gate 3 can be attributed to its D&D style of play that maximizes player choice and agency. Twitch streamer Ellohime showcased a strategy in a clip on Twitter, dealing 821 damage with a Druid. The key to this combo is shapeshifting into an Owlbear and divebombing enemies.

Baldur’s Gate 3 utilizes D&D rules related to gravity and mass, which can be applied to the Crushing Flight class action for devastating impact. The heavier the form, the more damage is done with Crushing Flight, and the higher the fall, the greater the impact area.

Ellohime demonstrated that by using the Enlarge spell to increase the size of the Owlbear and stacking crates for a higher launch pad, the maneuver can reach its limits. This showcases the depth and enjoyment players find in Larian’s RPG.

Crushing Flight’s damage can be reduced by half if the target succeeds in a Strength saving throw, as seen with Ellohime’s victim. However, the initial damage roll would have been an astounding 1,642 bludgeoning damage.

Other players have also used this technique to defeat bosses in one shot, such as Reddit user Fishbleb. The true repercussions of this discovery are yet to be felt, and only time will tell if its use will have unforeseen consequences.

As the community continues to explore the possibilities within Baldur’s Gate 3’s rule system, we can expect more incredible feats and discoveries. Who knows, maybe this historical moment will even make its way to the big screen with the right team behind it.