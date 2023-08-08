Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Build Guide – Circle of the Spores

When discussing the best Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid build, it’s important to consider the overall capabilities of the class. In addition to being a traditional spellcaster and having the ability to transform through Wild Shape, there is also a viable third option with the Circle of the Spores subclass.

The Circle of the Spores in Baldur’s Gate 3 offers various utility effects, bonus necrotic damage, the ability to summon creatures, and even create zombie allies. This makes it a unique option for those looking to play a hybrid combatant druid.

To maximize the potential of a Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid build, we recommend the following choices:

– Race: Duergar Dwarf or Wood Elf

– Background: Any background will do, but Folk Hero and Outlander are decent options.

– Abilities: Strength (12), Dexterity (14), Constitution (14), Intelligence (8), Wisdom (17), Charisma (10)

It’s important to note that Druids are proficient in light armor, medium armor, and shields, so be sure to equip appropriate defenses if you want to engage in melee combat.

The Circle of the Spores Druid build focuses on utilizing the Symbiotic Entity action to gain temporary hit points, deal necrotic damage with attacks, and boost Halo of Spores damage. This build offers a unique hybrid playstyle where you can cast spells as well as engage in melee combat when necessary.

As you progress through leveling, it’s important to make good spell choices during character creation. At level 2, you gain the ability to transform into a cat, badger, spider, or wolf through Wild Shape, and you can choose the Circle of Spores subclass, which provides additional benefits such as Bone Chill, Halo of Spores, and Symbiotic Entity.

At each subsequent level, you’ll gain new spells and abilities that enhance the versatility and combat effectiveness of your Circle of the Spores Druid build. Some notable spells include Moonbeam, Call Lightning, and Ice Storm, which offer powerful offensive capabilities.

In addition to your spells, the Circle of the Spores Druid can summon various creatures, including forest creatures and fungal zombies, to fight alongside you. This adds an extra layer of versatility and tactical options to your build.

Overall, the Circle of the Spores Druid build in Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a unique playstyle that combines spellcasting, melee combat, and summoning abilities. With the right choices and strategy, you can create a powerful and versatile character that excels in both offense and defense.