Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Ever Go Beyond Level 12?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has become immensely popular among players due to its faithful adaptation of the D&D 5E ruleset. However, the game currently has a level cap of 12, which has left fans wondering if higher levels will ever be introduced. Director Swen Vincke has offered some insight into the possibility of levels 13-20 in the game.

While the level 12 cap was implemented to maintain a certain level of balance and keep the game grounded, Vincke acknowledges that incorporating levels 13-20 is not impossible. In an interview on the D&D YouTube channel, he stated that a new level cap is not necessarily on the horizon, but DLC is a potential avenue for introducing more content to the game.

Vincke also mentioned that expanding the game to levels 13-20 would require significant changes. Different environments, protagonists, and antagonists would need to be introduced to provide a fresh experience for players. He emphasized that it would essentially be “a different game.”

Interestingly, Vincke revealed that he has already moved on to working on “the next game” for Larian Studios. This leaves open the possibility of a fully functional D&D campaign in the future.

While the prospect of reaching the godlike power of level 20 may be enticing, fans will have to wait and see if Baldur’s Gate 3 will ever go beyond its current level cap. In the meantime, players can still strive to create powerful characters within the existing level 12 limit.

Source: Ethan Dean, Published: 2023-09-05, Updated: 2023-09-05