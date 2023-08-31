Datamining Reveals More Content for Baldur’s Gate 3, but Director Clarifies Misconceptions

Datamining has become a popular way for fans to uncover hidden information about games by exploring the game’s files. However, it seems that some of the conclusions drawn from datamining Baldur’s Gate 3 may be inaccurate.

In a recent interview with IGN, director Swen Vincke discussed the various findings from datamining efforts, including the removal of certain epilogues and cuts to the city of Baldur’s Gate. Vincke explained that while datamining can provide interesting insights, it can also be misleading.

He clarified that the development team had already made decisions about the game’s content well in advance and that cutting significant portions would not have been feasible so close to the release date. Vincke dismissed rumors that content had been removed to meet an earlier launch date, stating that the team had been locked in on the game’s content for quite some time.

Vincke acknowledged that fans wanting more content is a compliment but emphasized that some of the cuts were more editorial decisions than significant content removal. This included the Upper City of Baldur’s Gate, which had more content in development but was scaled back to avoid overwhelming players.

According to Vincke, one of the team’s main concerns was that cities can become boring if they are too overwhelming, and they wanted to ensure a satisfying grand finale for players. He assured fans that the intention was never to cut large portions of content, but rather to make necessary adjustments during the game development process.

Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, expressed confidence in the game’s content but also stated its commitment to addressing bugs and improving the game based on player feedback. The team plans to continue optimizing the game’s performance to cater to players with lower-end PCs.

Looking ahead, Larian will continue to monitor and address bugs reported by players and implement new features based on feedback. The team plans to introduce Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends, which will allow co-op players to play solo by dismissing their companions, and they are also working on adding the ability to change characters’ appearance after starting a campaign.

In conclusion, while datamining has provided insights into additional content for Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s important to understand that not all findings are indicative of significant content cuts. The development team is focused on delivering a satisfying and balanced experience for players while also addressing bugs and incorporating player feedback.

