Playing Baldur’s Gate 3: Tips for Newcomers

If you’re playing the smash hit Baldur’s Gate 3 but have never played a game like it or Dungeons & Dragons before, you may find it difficult and overwhelming. As an RPG based on the 5th-edition Dungeons & Dragons rule set, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t work like many other popular video game RPGs, so for newcomers there is a degree of unlearning that needs to be done to succeed. The game can be a complicated and punishing experience, especially in combat.

IGN has a useful Baldur’s Gate 3 beginner’s guide that includes tips and tricks. Larian director of publishing, Michael Douse, also offers some useful advice for new players. He suggests focusing on exploring, experimenting with the game’s tools and systems, taking it slow, and trusting the dice. The game is not just about completing quests and winning fights for rewards. It emphasizes narratively and systemically overcoming challenges using wits and creativity. Douse encourages players to talk to animals, talk to the undead, try to unlock things, and find creative ways to solve problems. He emphasizes the importance of trusting oneself and the randomness of the dice.

Understanding how to increase your chance to hit is crucial in combat, but the game doesn’t provide much explanation on this. It’s important to remember that it’s okay to miss and that even if you don’t win every battle, you can still find your own way to success.

Ultimately, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complex and hardcore RPG. If you’re struggling, reducing the difficulty level and saving frequently can help. The game has received praise for its high-quality animation and capturing the essence of a classic CRPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC, with a console release planned for the future. For more information, you can check out IGN’s guides on building a character and the game’s races and subraces.