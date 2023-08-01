CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Advised to Delete Save Files and Mods

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 1, 2023
If you’re an early access player of Baldur’s Gate 3, developer Larian advises you to delete your save files, remove any installed mods, and uninstall the game itself. This will help reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game releases, ensuring a smoother gameplay experience without troubleshooting.

Larian plans to provide a more detailed guide for the game’s launch, which is scheduled for August 3rd on PC. They have also stated that save files from the early access period will not carry over to the full release, emphasizing the significant changes made to the game.

Additionally, Larian recently announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will have a file size of 122GB on PC, with no preload option available prior to the release. The game will be launched at 4pm in the UK.

For players who are looking forward to playing on PlayStation 5, it has been confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 save files can be transferred between PC and the console when it arrives on September 6th. However, the status of an Xbox release is uncertain as there are difficulties in getting the Series S version to run with split-screen co-op.

Stay tuned for more updates and details from Larian regarding the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3.

