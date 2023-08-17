Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Causes Issues, Prompting Rollback and Hotfix

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been receiving frequent updates, but a recent patch has caused some problems. Developer Larian Studios rolled back the patch and issued a temporary hotfix to address the issues caused by the update.

The most recent update, hotfix 4, aimed to improve the game’s stability and fix various issues. This included crashes, incorrect restoration of player resources, disappearing players in split-screen co-op, server complications on GOG, getting stuck in the middle of a Long Rest, and an apparent issue with infinite damage caused by Cruel Sting.

The hotfix was released before a larger patch expected in the near future. However, it seems that the fix introduced its own set of problems.

Larian Studios tweeted that hotfix 4 was rolled back due to these issues. Players who saved the game after the patch was deployed on August 16, 6:40 p.m. ET, won’t be able to load their current save.

In a follow-up tweet, Larian Studios mentioned that they have a candidate build undergoing rigorous internal testing. If everything goes well, they plan to re-release Hotfix 4 by the end of the day.

The situation with hotfix 4 highlights that even a highly anticipated and well-received game like Baldur’s Gate 3 can encounter hiccups in its development. The attention on the game’s size, scope, and quality emphasizes the nature of AAA games and the challenges involved in their development.

Despite the setback, Larian Studios is committed to resolving the issues and releasing a fixed version of the hotfix to ensure a better gaming experience for players.