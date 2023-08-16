Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Larian Reveals Roadmap for Updates

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian, has unveiled its roadmap for future updates to the game. The studio’s focus is primarily on addressing the issues reported by players and incorporating their suggestions.

The current roadmap includes a fourth hotfix, Patch 1, which encompasses over 1,000 fixes and tweaks. Additionally, Patch 2 is in the works and will already include some of the requested features from players.

Since its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has generated immense popularity and quickly became one of the top games on Steam. Its expansive world and the freedom of choice offered in the Dungeons & Dragons-themed role-playing game have received praise from both players and critics. However, some players have encountered bugs, particularly in Act 3, which have prevented them from completing the game. Larian aims to address these issues as more players progress through the game.

One highly anticipated addition that players are hoping for is the ability to change a character’s appearance. Larian has confirmed that this feature is currently being developed.

The virtual world of Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to buzz with various discussions among the community, ranging from debates about save scumming to proposals to “fix” the character Shadowheart. Furthermore, an effective tactic called the “Owlbear From the Top Rope” has recently emerged, capable of dealing significant damage.

