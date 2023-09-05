Larian Studios CEO Working on New Game While Supporting Baldur’s Gate 3

Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios, has revealed that the Belgian developer is currently working on a new game while still providing support for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and PS5. During an appearance on the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel, Vincke mentioned that he is already focused on the next project, stating, “The PS5 version [of Baldur’s Gate 3] is shipping – we just uploaded it – so I’m done. So, I’m going to move onto the next game.”

While one team will continue working on patches and updates for Baldur’s Gate 3, Vincke himself is ready to venture into new creative endeavors. He emphasized the importance of taking time for rest and recuperation after releasing a game, acknowledging the mental and physical exhaustion that comes with game development. He described this phase as a “black hole” that developers experience after completing a project.

Although Vincke did not disclose any details about the new game, it is likely still in the early stages of development. Larian Studios has the advantage of having multiple studios located in Barcelona, Dublin, Guildford, Kuala Lumpur, Quebec, and St Petersburg. This allows the company to simultaneously work on both the new game and provide ongoing support for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Last week, Larian Studios released the latest patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, addressing performance issues, user interface problems, and improving controller layouts. The company has been responsive to player feedback and has even added a new epilogue for the character Karlach.

In unrelated gaming news, CD Projekt Red has placed The Witcher tabletop role-playing game on an indefinite hiatus as they redirect their resources to the development of the fourth mainline game in The Witcher series.

