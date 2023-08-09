Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Addresses Localization Staff Missing from Credits

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian has taken immediate action to ensure that localisation staff who were not properly credited in the game receive recognition. A recent post brought attention to the fact that only a portion of the localisation team was listed in the game’s credits, despite their significant contribution to the script over a period of more than three years.

Larian has clarified that the issue was due to the list of staff provided by localisation firm Altagram. The developer has now requested a complete list of staff members to be included in an upcoming update. Michael Douse, Larian’s director of publishing, stated that the company contacted Altagram to address the problem and ensure that full credits would be included in Hotfix 3.

It has been revealed that translators for Baldur’s Gate 3 worked on the game for almost four years, translating over 2.5 million words. However, only the executives and leads from Altagram were credited, leaving the translators unrecognized. The actions of Altagram have been criticized as unethical, and this issue is reminiscent of similar cases where staff members were omitted from video game credits, such as the Persona 3 and 4 remasters and Callisto Protocol.

While examples of staff being left out of credits have drawn attention in the past, the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) recently updated its game crediting policy to improve standards across the industry. Larian’s commitment to rectifying the situation and ensuring that the localisation staff receive proper recognition reflects the importance of fair crediting practices in the gaming industry.