Divinity: Original Sin Sequel Confirmed After Baldur’s Gate 3

There is exciting news for fans of Divinity: Original Sin, as developer Larian Studios has confirmed that there will be a sequel to the popular tactically-minded, isometric role-playing game series. In an interview with IGN, Swen Vincke, the founder of Larian Studios, stated that Divinity: Original Sin is their “own universe” and they will definitely return to it at some point in the future.

However, fans will have to wait a little longer for the sequel as Larian Studios is currently focused on releasing Baldur’s Gate 3. This will be their first game in six years and they want to “refresh themselves creatively” before making an official game announcement.

The anticipation for Baldur’s Gate 3 is high, with many considering it a significant release in the genre of big-budget RPGs. It promises to deliver a character and choice-driven experience, full of meaningful decisions, consequences, and relationship-building. According to Vincke, players can expect to only experience about 30 percent or less of the game during their first playthrough.

Larian Studios has dedicated a large team of 400 developers to create Baldur’s Gate 3, pouring their hearts and souls into the game. The studio believes that players will be impressed by the level of craftsmanship and dedication that has been put into it.

While fans of Divinity: Original Sin will have to wait patiently for the sequel, they can take comfort in the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost ready for release. The game’s PC release date has been moved up to August 3rd to avoid competition with other highly anticipated titles. It will also be available on PlayStation 5 on September 6th, although an Xbox Series X/S release date has not yet been confirmed.