Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Recommends Fresh Install for Official Launch

The developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios, has advised fans to delete the Early Access version of the game, along with any save files and mods, in preparation for the official launch on August 3. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available in Early Access on Steam since October 2020, and Larian has previously informed players that the game’s launch build will require a 122GB installation, which cannot be preloaded.

To avoid potential file conflicts during the final game download, Larian recommends that Early Access players remove their save files and mods and perform a fresh install. This will help ensure smoother gameplay and eliminate the need for troubleshooting.

For eager fans looking to dive into Baldur’s Gate 3 upon its release, the game can be downloaded and installed starting at 8am Pacific / 11am Eastern / 4pm UK. As per Larian’s instructions, Early Access players should launch the game first, delete all save files and remove any mods to prevent automatic re-downloading, and then uninstall the game.

According to Michael Douse, Larian’s director of publishing, the most effective way to delete Baldur’s Gate 3 saves is in-game, which will update Steam Cloud and Larian Cloud (for those who have signed up) to reflect the deletions. If the Early Access version of the game is already deleted, Douse suggests re-downloading it, deleting the saves in-game, and then uninstalling to ensure a clean slate.

Larian Studios decided to move up the release date of the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 from August 31 to August 3 to avoid competition with other major releases, such as Bethesda’s Starfield in early September. The PlayStation 5 version is slightly delayed to September 6, while the release date for the Xbox Series X and S versions is still uncertain.

According to an interview with IGN, Larian founder Swen Vincke stated that a typical playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 takes around 75 to 100 hours. However, players who want to fully explore everything the game has to offer should expect to double that playtime.