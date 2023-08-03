Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Larian Studios Not Interested in Acquisition

Larian Studios, the team behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has expressed no interest in being acquired by major players such as Microsoft or Sony. Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, believes that the company still has much more to offer and enjoys having the final say in decision-making processes.

When asked about the possibility of acquisition, Vincke stated that while it is flattering to be considered, he still has a lot left to contribute. He mentioned that his deep involvement in gameplay and the ability to make crucial decisions are key strengths of the company.

The question regarding acquisition came after Larian Studios was included in a list of developers that Microsoft was reportedly considering purchasing in 2021. However, no acquisitions involving Larian Studios, SEGA, Square Enix, CD Projekt RED, and FromSoftware have taken place thus far. It should be noted, however, that Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda is impending with a $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard on the horizon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was released for PC today, and a PS5 version is scheduled to launch on September 6, 2023. Whether players choose to dive into the RPG today or wait for the console edition, the game offers an immersive role-playing experience.