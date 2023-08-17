Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Larian Announces Changes in Patch Deployment

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian has acknowledged the issues caused by the rollback of Hotfix #4, which temporarily prevented players from accessing their saves. In response to the frustration experienced by affected players, Larian has stated that they are changing their patch deployment approach.

The company provided context for the bungled release, stating that Hotfix #4 had gone through rigorous quality assurance testing and was confirmed for release. However, a last-minute decision to change the version number resulted in compiler corruption, leading to crashes. Larian admits that this kind of issue is extremely rare, but they take responsibility for not being prepared.

To prevent such problems in the future, Larian has outlined their new patch deployment process. Every change made to future versions, regardless of size or significance, will go through a comprehensive quality assurance pipeline. This includes testing by an in-house QA team, automated testing, unit tests, and compatibility testing with save games.

In addition to addressing the issues caused by the rollback, Larian has announced that they are working on a major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3. This patch will address various issues that have surfaced since the game’s launch earlier this month. These issues range from trivial ones like missing gnome underpants to more serious ones like a save-corrupting bug.

Furthermore, Larian is planning a second major patch, which may include requested features such as the ability to change a character’s appearance during the game.

With these improvements and updates, it is hoped that the launch experience for PlayStation 5 owners will be smoother when Baldur’s Gate 3 releases on the console on September 6th. Players who have pre-purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 can start preloading the game from August 31st at 5pm BST.