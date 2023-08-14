How to Complete Daughter of Darkness in Baldur’s Gate 3

Daughter of Darkness is a companion quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 that revolves around Shadowheart, a worshipper of Shar who has lost her memories and is on a difficult mission. Throughout the game, her story unfolds and leads to a conspiracy that greatly impacts her life. If you want to help Shadowheart complete her mission or uncover her past, this guide will walk you through the ‘Daughter of Darkness’ quest across the game’s chapters.

In Act 1 of the quest, you will learn about Shadowheart’s past, fears, and mission as you interact with her. Some key points include discovering her worship of Shar by opening the Gilded Chest in the Owlbear Cave, encountering a mysterious voice that communicates with you through Shadowheart’s artifact, and finding out about her ambition to become a Dark Justiciar when you visit Grymforge.

Act 2 is where the quest intensifies, and Shadowheart takes the spotlight. You will learn that she resists the Shadow Curse as you enter the Shadow-cursed Lands. The main objective of this act is to enter the Gauntlet of Shar in the Mausoleum, complete all trials, and find Nightsong. The choices you make during this act will determine whether Shadowheart becomes fully devoted to Shar or remains romanceable.

In Act 3, the quest concludes in the Lower City area of Baldur’s Gate. To complete Shadowheart’s quest, you must reach the House of Grief and enter the Cloister. Depending on your decisions in previous acts, Shadowheart may become the leader of Shar’s church and lead her army in the final battle, confront the Mother Superior and potentially end the church of Shar, or be handed over to the Mother Superior. If the Mother Superior is defeated, you can proceed to the Chamber of Loss to find Shadowheart’s parents and discover her true name.

It is worth noting that participating in this quest and helping Shadowheart learn about her past will provide significant lore and make her story one of the best companion missions in the game. However, the ultimate choice and the future of this Cleric companion is in your hands.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC.