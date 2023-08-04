Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge Origin Guide

In Baldur’s Gate 3, players have the option to choose different origins for their character. One of these origins is the Dark Urge, which involves a character with a sinister past and a malevolent entity guiding them. This guide will provide an overview of what you can expect if you choose the Dark Urge origin.

As a Dark Urge character, you will have a murderous past filled with blood, violence, and gore. This path is different from a regular playthrough, as it goes beyond the typical evil choices and delves into more disturbing actions. Many deaths will occur, mostly involving your companions.

The Dark Urge origin is limited to one background called “The Haunted One,” which provides specific triggers for gaining Inspiration.

During your journey as a Dark Urge character, you will encounter unique events and dialogue options. One such event occurs when you meet a Tiefling bard named Alfira. After spending the night with her, you wake up to find her violently ripped apart. You can choose to hide the body, wash away the blood, or admit your wrongdoing to your companions.

Another significant event involves a character named Scleritas Fel, who appears just before you sleep. He claims to have been awaiting your return but you have no memory of him. This marks the beginning of your Dark Urge adventure, where you must try to resist your murderous tendencies.

Throughout the game, there are several opportunities for Dark Urge players to commit acts of violence. For example, you can choose to torture a bird in the Druid Grove, snap the neck of a character named Minthara after sleeping with her, or crush a pixie after freeing it from a Moonlantern.

In Act 2, you will face an important decision regarding Isobel, a cleric with a ward protecting Last Light Inn. Killing Isobel will remove the barrier, resulting in the death or corruption of multiple NPCs. This decision also affects the recruitment of certain characters and leads to dire consequences for Jaheira.

If Isobel survives, another key event occurs involving your lover. The Dark Urge attempts to take control of your character as you sleep, and you must pass multiple checks to resist it. Failing will result in your character brutally killing their partner and facing the consequences from your companions. Succeeding will temporarily control the Dark Urge, but the struggle continues.

Being a Dark Urge player grants rewards as well. One example is the Deathstalker Mantle, a cloak obtained during Act 1. Its trigger is uncertain, but it is believed to be related to the Dark Urge origin.

Overall, the Dark Urge origin in Baldur’s Gate 3 provides a unique and disturbing gameplay experience, filled with difficult choices, violence, and consequences.