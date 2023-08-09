Baldur’s Gate III Faces Controversy Over Lack of Credits for Developers

Baldur’s Gate III has already generated a significant amount of buzz even before its full release. However, this increased public attention has brought forth scrutiny regarding the game’s credits. Reports indicate that the game failed to credit several workers who contributed to its completion.

Freelance localization producer Katrina Leonoudakis was the first to notice the issue. She discovered that the game’s credits did not mention the translators who worked on the Brazilian and Portuguese localizations. These translations were handled by a company called Altagram Group, whose executives and department leads were credited. On the other hand, translators responsible for localizations to other languages, such as Italian, were properly credited, although they were contracted through different companies.

The problem extends beyond translators, as outsourcing studios involved in the project also failed to list many of the developers who worked on the game. While the credits acknowledge each studio, individual employees remain unrecognized.

Developer Larian Studios has responded to the issue, explaining that it is solely the responsibility of Altagram Group, and they have urged them to rectify the situation. Larian assures the public that a fix for the credits will be implemented soon.

While it is commendable that Larian Studios is taking steps to address the problem, it highlights a common practice within the gaming industry. Game Developer magazine spoke with localization experts who expressed concerns about the lackadaisical attitude towards properly crediting contractors. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, as similar cases have occurred in the past year, with translators for Persona 3 and Persona 4 and artists and developers involved in projects like Metroid Dread and God of War: Ragnarok not receiving due credit.

It is crucial to acknowledge and credit the individuals who contribute to the development of video games. This controversy raises important questions about the industry’s treatment of contractors and their recognition for their essential work.