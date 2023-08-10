Exploring the Counting House Vault in Baldur’s Gate 3

During the third act of Baldur’s Gate 3, players have the opportunity to explore the Lower City and uncover the secrets of the Counting House Vault. This guide will provide you with the information necessary to open the vault and discover what awaits inside.

The Counting House Vault is located in the southern part of the Lower City at coordinates -98, -148. It is important to note that this objective is connected to Jaheira’s questline, so you must recruit Jaheira and keep her alive during Act 2 to proceed. Without her, you may miss out on important interactions.

To begin the quest, make your way to coordinates 62, -101 in the Lower City. Convince the thugs in the area that you are here to meet their leader, which will reveal the entrance to the Counting House Vault. Inside, you will have a conversation with Nine-Fingers Keene, the gang leader, who reveals that the Stone Lord, a feared rival, is actually Minsc, Jaheira’s old comrade.

To enter the Counting House, talk to Head Clerk Meadhoney and pass an Intimidation, Persuasion, or Deception check. He will provide you with a pass to access the vault area. Once inside, you will notice small vaults, some of which are protected by magic.

The objective is to reach the vault at the end of the corridor, which requires a four-digit code. The code can be found in the Head Banker’s Office on the second floor of the building. To avoid detection by the sentries, use a character with high Stealth and Sleight of Hand skills to enter the office. Read a book that mentions an event from the year 1356, revealing the code as 1-3-5-6.

Return to the Counting House Vault and carefully step on the corresponding floor panels in the correct order to input the code 1-3-5-6. Be cautious to avoid stepping on other plates. Once the vault door opens, prepare for a fight as Minsc and Bhaalspawn Cultists emerge.

This battle can be challenging as the cultists have the ability to turn invisible and stun their targets. However, with the right preparation and tactics, it should not pose a significant issue. After defeating all enemies, collect your loot and continue your adventure in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Remember, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a vast and immersive world with numerous activities and secrets to uncover. Enjoy the journey and make the most of your time in this epic adventure.