Copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition Selling for Almost $2,000 on eBay

Copies of Baldur’s Gate 3’s sold-out Collector’s Edition are being purchased on online reseller eBay for up to $1,975. This is more than seven times the developer’s original asking price of $270. The Collector’s Edition, of which only 25,000 units exist, has been on sale since 2022. It sold out closer to the game’s August 3 PC release date.

Players have now had two weeks with the game and are discovering that it offers a vast fantasy adventure with numerous choices. This has made the Collector’s Edition highly sought after. Some fans are willing to pay a month’s worth of rent just to own it. On eBay, most units are listed for $1,000 or more. Recent sale prices include $1,459, $1,387, and $1,099.

Some resellers are also selling the Collector’s Edition in parts. The unique dice skin downloadable content is being sold separately for $299. The Collector’s Edition comes with a lot of extras, including digital copies of the game, in-game items, a dice skin, a Mind Flayer diorama, a hardcover art book, a cloth map, a sticker sheet, and a tadpole keyring.

If you’re looking to purchase the Collector’s Edition, be prepared to spend a significant amount. The latest open eBay listings for the Collector’s Edition have broken the $2,000 mark.