CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition Selling for Almost $2,000 on eBay

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Copies of Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition Selling for Almost $2,000 on eBay

Copies of Baldur’s Gate 3’s sold-out Collector’s Edition are being purchased on online reseller eBay for up to $1,975. This is more than seven times the developer’s original asking price of $270. The Collector’s Edition, of which only 25,000 units exist, has been on sale since 2022. It sold out closer to the game’s August 3 PC release date.

Players have now had two weeks with the game and are discovering that it offers a vast fantasy adventure with numerous choices. This has made the Collector’s Edition highly sought after. Some fans are willing to pay a month’s worth of rent just to own it. On eBay, most units are listed for $1,000 or more. Recent sale prices include $1,459, $1,387, and $1,099.

Some resellers are also selling the Collector’s Edition in parts. The unique dice skin downloadable content is being sold separately for $299. The Collector’s Edition comes with a lot of extras, including digital copies of the game, in-game items, a dice skin, a Mind Flayer diorama, a hardcover art book, a cloth map, a sticker sheet, and a tadpole keyring.

If you’re looking to purchase the Collector’s Edition, be prepared to spend a significant amount. The latest open eBay listings for the Collector’s Edition have broken the $2,000 mark.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The Health Benefits of Drinking Green Tea

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

The Blood Moon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: A Clever Game Mechanic

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

macOS 13.5.1 Update Fixes System Settings Issue

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

Amazon and Google Develop Advanced AI Assistants, Moemate Offers Unique Features

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The Health Benefits of Drinking Green Tea

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Blood Moon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: A Clever Game Mechanic

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

AI Assistants: The Next Generation

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments