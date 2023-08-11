Baldur’s Gate 3: A Chaotic and Memorable Co-op Campaign

Playing tabletop role-playing games with friends is a chaotic and memorable experience. While some video games have attempted to capture the essence of this in digital form, they have not always succeeded. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 has managed to convey the highs and lows of a tabletop co-op campaign through its clever systems, dense world, and multiple quest options.

As someone who has played tabletop games for years, both in person and online, I appreciate the improvisational nature of these games. The unpredictable nature of handing over control to other players keeps the narrative exciting. Unfortunately, video game RPGs have not always scratched that itch for me.

There have been attempts by other games to introduce co-op mechanics to RPGs. For example, Star Wars: The Old Republic uses dice rolls to determine who gets to respond in conversations, while Divinity: Original Sin features a rock-paper-scissors-style dialogue mechanic for dual protagonists. The predecessor to Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2, also had a co-op campaign option, but it often felt disorganized and lacking cohesion.

In contrast, Baldur’s Gate 3 gives agency to everyone in the party. Choices and actions are not solely controlled by the host or determined by a majority vote. Each player has the freedom to make their own decisions, leading to a more immersive and chaotic experience. For example, a scene where a character named Astarion ambushed the player character at night is assigned to a single player in a co-op run. The other players must accept the consequences of that player’s decision, whether it be killing or exiling Astarion.

Co-op runs in Baldur’s Gate 3 can quickly become chaotic and unpredictable. For instance, in the Druid grove quest hub, the actions of one player can lead to unintended consequences for the entire party. The freedom to start conversations, kill NPCs, or disrupt plans adds an element of unpredictability to the game. This may not be suitable for perfectionists, the impatient, or completionists, but it mirrors the nature of physical Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.

Baldur’s Gate 3 embraces conflict and presents players with morally complex choices. The decisions made by each character are influenced by their own morals and values, leading to diverse storylines. There are no simple good or evil choices, but rather a reflection of how characters’ ideals intertwine, collide, or run parallel with each other.

Larian Studios has managed to create a game that can adapt to the nuanced choices made by multiple protagonists, building a co-op campaign with depth and unpredictability. Will the narrative coherence continue as the campaign progresses? It remains to be seen.