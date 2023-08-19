Baldur’s Gate 3: Technical Issues in Act 3 Disappoint Players

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been widely praised for its exceptional quality and commercial success. However, the game is not without its flaws, particularly in Act 3. Players have reported technical issues, including potentially game-breaking bugs and disappointing performance.

In the first and second acts, players generally encounter fewer problems as they explore sparsely populated areas. However, the situation changes when players enter Baldur’s Gate, the titular city. With a significantly higher number of NPCs, the game’s performance suffers greatly. Even switching to DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) on Performance Mode does not provide much improvement, as it fails to address the CPU-bound limitations.

Digital Foundry, in a test video, confirmed the performance issues in Act 3. The frame rate drops by around 20% on average when the character is in motion, causing irregular frame times and spikes in frame rate. Camera transitions from cutscenes or conversations also result in larger frame time stutters and drops.

Another issue in Act 3 is the variance in frame times, which affects the overall smoothness of gameplay. The city’s earthquakes further contribute to frame time spikes, resulting in visible stutters on screen. Players with mid-range PCs, particularly those using the AMD Zen 2 Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, experience even worse performance, especially if playing as a Necromancer character with summoned undead minions.

Unfortunately, there is little players can do to mitigate these performance issues. Lowering the frame rate to 30FPS does not provide a significant improvement. The best solution lies in improved optimization from the game developers, Larian Studios, as well as better CPU scaling and the implementation of DLSS 3 technology.

Overall, while Baldur’s Gate 3 has achieved great success, the technical issues in Act 3 have left players disappointed. They hope for future updates and optimizations to address these issues and enhance their gaming experience.