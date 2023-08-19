CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3: Technical Issues in Act 3 Disappoint Players

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 19, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3: Technical Issues in Act 3 Disappoint Players

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been widely praised for its exceptional quality and commercial success. However, the game is not without its flaws, particularly in Act 3. Players have reported technical issues, including potentially game-breaking bugs and disappointing performance.

In the first and second acts, players generally encounter fewer problems as they explore sparsely populated areas. However, the situation changes when players enter Baldur’s Gate, the titular city. With a significantly higher number of NPCs, the game’s performance suffers greatly. Even switching to DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) on Performance Mode does not provide much improvement, as it fails to address the CPU-bound limitations.

Digital Foundry, in a test video, confirmed the performance issues in Act 3. The frame rate drops by around 20% on average when the character is in motion, causing irregular frame times and spikes in frame rate. Camera transitions from cutscenes or conversations also result in larger frame time stutters and drops.

Another issue in Act 3 is the variance in frame times, which affects the overall smoothness of gameplay. The city’s earthquakes further contribute to frame time spikes, resulting in visible stutters on screen. Players with mid-range PCs, particularly those using the AMD Zen 2 Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, experience even worse performance, especially if playing as a Necromancer character with summoned undead minions.

Unfortunately, there is little players can do to mitigate these performance issues. Lowering the frame rate to 30FPS does not provide a significant improvement. The best solution lies in improved optimization from the game developers, Larian Studios, as well as better CPU scaling and the implementation of DLSS 3 technology.

Overall, while Baldur’s Gate 3 has achieved great success, the technical issues in Act 3 have left players disappointed. They hope for future updates and optimizations to address these issues and enhance their gaming experience.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Google Nest Software Issues Continue to Frustrate Users

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Bethesda’s Starfield May Only Support AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Introducing the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT: A Powerful Tourer with Advanced Features

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Future of Sports Analytics in the Middle East: A Tech-Driven Perspective

Aug 19, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Google Nest Software Issues Continue to Frustrate Users

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Bethesda’s Starfield May Only Support AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

NetEase Games and Naked Rain Announce Project Mugen

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments