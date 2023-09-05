Baldur’s Gate 3 Bug Accidentally Makes Players Too Irresistible

Summary:

Baldur’s Gate 3, a popular fantasy roleplaying game, unintentionally made players too irresistible to non-player characters (NPCs) due to a bug in the game. The bug caused characters’ approval thresholds to be set too low, resulting in NPCs easily being impressed and pursuing players romantically. Game director Swen Vincke confirmed this during an interview at PAX West, stating that the intention was to simulate realistic relationships but the bug made it too fast and easy.

Fortunately, developer Larian Studios has released a patch to address some of the overeager NPCs, albeit there are still improvements being worked on. One character heavily impacted by the bug was Gale, a Human Wizard, who continued pursuing players even after being rejected multiple times. Players have even shared tips on how to avoid entering a relationship with Gale, such as pretending to dislike cats. However, these methods are not foolproof.

In addition to fixing the bug, Larian Studios also made other adjustments to the game. They released a patch that made it clearer when selecting dialogue options that would lead to a romance with Gale, and modified a scene to allow players to envision a possible future with him.

This bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 unintentionally made players highly desirable to NPCs, resulting in some unexpected romantic encounters. Larian Studios has taken steps to rectify the issue and is continuing to improve the overall gameplay experience.

