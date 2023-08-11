How to Clear Cazador’s Palace and Cazador’s Dungeon in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Cazador’s Palace objective is located in the Lower City, specifically at the entrance of the Szarr Palace South Tower. To reach there, go to the Lower City waypoint and head towards the coordinates X:-68, Y:-53.

During the night, there will be a camp event where some of Cazador’s thralls will attempt to kidnap Astarion. You will have to defeat them to protect him. It is unknown if this event has any significant impact on the upcoming battle. Once you enter the tower, pass the dialogue checks to avoid fighting the guards and proceed to Cazador’s Palace.

To unlock the Sinister Door in Cazador’s Palace, you will need two things: the Kozakuran Dictionary and the Szarr Family Ring. In the lower area of the palace, there is a room with a corpse emitting necrotic magic. Use Fly or Misty Step to avoid damage and check the dresser to find the Kozakuran Dictionary. Read the dictionary with any character to memorize the chant. There is also a chest in the room containing the Helmet of Grit.

In the same lower area, you will find a door leading to the kennels. Pass the Perception check and talk to Godey the skeleton. Succeed in the Charisma-based dialogue checks to obtain the Szarr Family Ring.

Return to the Sinister Door and interact with it. Your character will place the Szarr Family Ring inside and recite the chant, unlocking the door. Prepare for a battle against werewolves and their allies. After the fight, take the elevator down to the depths.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Cazador’s Dungeon has a few chambers. To the left, you can unseal a chamber using the Szarr Family Ring. Pass the Wisdom checks to learn about the ancient vampire Velioth and receive a scroll with information about Cazador’s ritual. Beware that the ritual will cause the deaths of 7,000 spawn.

In the main corridor, there is a doorway leading to a chasm. It is advisable to avoid this path for now, as it will be difficult to return. However, if you choose to explore later, you will find the Pelorsun Blade.

Proceed through the main doorway in the initial corridor to reach the main chamber with caged spawn. These spawn want to be released from eternal servitude. Focus on defeating the boss in this chamber.

The boss fight against Cazador in Baldur’s Gate 3 will be tough. It is recommended to ungroup your squad and stealth your characters. Cast the Daylight spell in the center of the arena to damage Cazador, but be aware that he will be healed as the fight has not yet started. Use abilities like Thunderwave to push enemies off the edge. Keep Astarion away from Cazador to avoid him being trapped and incapacitated.

Before dealing the killing blow to Cazador, ensure you have a backup save. Once the physical form of Cazador is defeated, make an important choice regarding Astarion’s future. Decide whether he should become a Vampire Ascendant or prevent him from starting the ritual.

These are the key steps to clearing Cazador’s Palace and Cazador’s Dungeon in Baldur’s Gate 3.