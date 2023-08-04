CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bug Prevents Saving, Players Lose Progress

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
A bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 has been reported by players, causing them to lose progress in the game. The issue revolves around the game getting stuck syncing, which prevents players from saving or loading.

Players who have experienced the bug have tried various solutions. Some have turned off cross-save functionality, which has worked for some but not others. Others have resorted to completely reinstalling the game.

Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, has acknowledged the issue and provided some potential fixes in an FAQ. These include shutting down Windows Defender and other programs. One player has also suggested turning off cloud sync and deleting a specific folder in order to resolve the problem.

The bug has frustrated many players, with some having to go through character creation and the opening moments of the game multiple times. The issue has been discussed on the game’s Steam Forums, where players have shared their experiences and sought solutions.

Despite the bug, Baldur’s Gate 3 has achieved a strong start on Steam, with over 400,000 concurrent players. The game was originally announced in 2019 and spent several years in early access before its official release on PC this week. Early reactions to the game have been positive, indicating that it will be one of the biggest games of 2023.

Larian Studios is now focused on addressing bugs and issues to ensure a smooth gaming experience for players. It is recommended to refer to the support page for troubleshooting steps if you encounter any saving or loading problems.

