Baldur’s Gate 3 Sets Record for Concurrent Players on Steam

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly anticipated role-playing video game, has continued to gain popularity since its launch. On its third day, it set a new record for concurrent players on Steam, surpassing Apex Legends and securing a place in Steam’s all-time Top 10 concurrent player peak.

With 646,000 users registered by SteamDB, Baldur’s Gate 3 is now close to claiming the ninth spot in the rankings. Currently, that position is held by Goose Goose Duck, an indie game from Gaggle Studios, with 702,000 concurrent players. The eighth spot, occupied by Hogwarts Legacy from Avalanche Software, seems a bit out of reach with its 879,000 all-time peak.

While the developers are thrilled with the game’s success, they are also dedicated to fixing and improving it. A recent hotfix was deployed to address numerous bugs and temporarily disable cross-saves, a feature that will become relevant when the game is released for PlayStation 5 on September 6th.

The hotfix included several crash fixes and addressed issues such as getting stuck in dialogue with a boss, player character states not updating properly after death, crashes related to cinematic dialogues and loading save games, and being stuck in loading screens. It also resolved blockers during character creation and crashes triggered by the light system, among other things.

Meanwhile, modders have been busy creating modifications for the game. One notable mod increases the party size and now allows for up to 16-player groups. Another mod unlocks the default level cap of Baldur’s Gate 3, which is 12, potentially allowing players to reach the traditional level cap of 20 through multiclassing.

The mod comes in three variants. The first unlocks the level cap without an XP boost, the second halves the required XP for level up, and the third allows players to max out levels with only 200 XP, intended for testing purposes.

To install the Level 20 (Multiclass) mod, players can download the file from Nexus Mods and extract it into the Baldur’s Gate 3/Data folder.

With the ongoing success and continuous updates of Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s clear that this game is capturing the attention of players worldwide.