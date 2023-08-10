Baldur’s Gate 3 Surpasses Legend of Zelda as Highest-Rated Game in 2023

The race for the Game of the Year title in 2023 has been fiercely contested since the beginning of the year. Among the top contenders were Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

While the latter two titles are yet to be released, a new entrant has emerged as a potential Game of the Year contender – Baldur’s Gate 3. This RPG has already achieved impressive sales figures and positive word-of-mouth, leading to a surge in pre-order sales on PSN.

The critical acclaim for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been overwhelming, with both critics and players praising its gameplay and design. In a surprising turn of events, the game has now surpassed the latest installment of The Legend of Zelda on Metacritic, becoming the highest-rated game of 2023.

Previously, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom held the top spot with a Metascore of 96. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 has now achieved an outstanding score of 97 on Metacritic, solidifying its position as the best-rated video game of 2023 so far.

It’s important to note that these rankings are subject to change, particularly for Baldur’s Gate 3 since not all review outlets, including Dexerto, have published their reviews yet. IGN, for example, is still in the process of reviewing the game.

Despite this, it is evident that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be remembered as one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2023. Its success demonstrates the excitement and anticipation surrounding the game and cements its place as a strong contender for the coveted Game of the Year title.