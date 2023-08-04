Baldur’s Gate 3: Overview of the Bard Class

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players 12 different classes to choose from when creating their character. One of these classes is the Bard, a performance-based caster that can fulfill offensive or supportive roles.

Bards combine their musical talents with magic to either deal damage like other caster classes or inspire and occasionally heal their allies. Their main attribute is Charisma.

The Bard class has several features. In terms of hit points, they have a hit dice of 1d8 per Bard level. At 1st level, they start with 8 hit points plus their Constitution modifier. As they level up, they gain 5 hit points plus their Constitution modifier per Bard level after the 1st.

Bards can grant Bardic Inspiration to their allies once per long rest. This ability is similar to the Guidance spell, allowing allies to roll a d6 instead of a d4.

When it comes to spells, Bards begin with 2 level 1 spell slots per long rest. They have proficiency in a variety of weapons including simple weapons, hand crossbows, longswords, rapiers, and shortswords. They can also wear light armor. In terms of skills, Bards are proficient in deception, insight, performance, persuasion, and religion. Their saving throws rely on charisma and dexterity.

In addition to their other abilities, Bards start with 2 cantrips from the Bard spell list. Some examples of Bard cantrips in Baldur’s Gate 3 include Vicious Mockery, Blade Ward, Mage Hand, True Strike, Friends, Dancing Lights, Light, and Minor Illusion.

This overview of the Bard class provides a starting point for players who are considering the Bard as their chosen class in Baldur’s Gate 3.