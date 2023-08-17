Triple-A Publishers and the Appeal of Indie Games

There is a common cycle in the gaming industry where a game introduces a new mechanic or system, and then everyone calls for other games in the same genre to adopt it. This is not necessarily a bad thing, as developers can learn from each other’s successes and failures. However, there is a growing belief that triple-A publishers need to create bigger-budget versions of indie games or mid-tier critical hits.

In recent years, the most interesting and innovative ideas have been coming from teams outside the established studio system. Games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Elden Ring have generated a lot of excitement and success. Elden Ring, in particular, became a best-selling game in 2023 and caught the attention of triple-A executives.

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, took six years to make and was mostly funded by the studio itself. It enjoyed modest success when it was released in Early Access in 2020, but its popularity skyrocketed when it came out of Early Access this year. Triple-A publishers would not have the patience or resources to support such a lengthy development process. Their games are typically released in half the time and often face issues at launch due to internal delays.

These triple-A publishers focus on creating broadly accessible games designed to appeal to a wide audience. They have a streamlined approach to making money and rely on built-in guarantees to ensure a return on investment. They are unlikely to learn from the success of games like Baldur’s Gate 3 or Elden Ring, as their decision-making process is based on metrics like trailer reactions and internal testing. They may try to copy surface-level characteristics of these games without truly understanding what made them work.

However, there is an important lesson to learn from games like Baldur’s Gate 3 – players are willing to spend money on a game that is finished at launch and free from excessive microtransactions. It is essential to acknowledge the value of well-crafted games and not rush the development process.

In conclusion, while triple-A publishers may not fully embrace the ideas and success of indie games, it is important for the industry to recognize the appeal and popularity of these games. They offer unique and innovative experiences that resonate with players, and their success should not be overlooked or underestimated.