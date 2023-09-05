Baldur’s Gate 3: A Promising RPG Contender for Game of the Year

After three years in early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally been officially released on August 3rd. Developed by BioWare and based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe, the game has quickly gained popularity and is now a strong contender for the Game of the Year award in 2023. With its memorable characters and immersive gameplay, it has captivated players around the world.

Upon its release on PC, Baldur’s Gate 3 skyrocketed to the top of the Steam charts, reaching over 800,000 concurrent players and becoming the ninth most-played game on Steam. The game’s success has led to the announcement of a PS5 version launching on September 6th, with an Xbox release planned for later this year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a highly resource-intensive game, requiring a beefy PC rig to run smoothly. With its massive size, boasting 174 hours worth of cutscenes and over 17,000 ending variations, it takes up around 120 GB of storage. However, console players will also have the opportunity to experience the game with the upcoming PS5 and Xbox releases.

One standout feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 is its diverse cast of characters and their relationships with the player. The game introduces the concept of “player-sexual,” where a character’s romantic and sexual orientation can be tailored to the player’s choices. This has led to some humorous and unexpected encounters, with speedruns focused on reaching a sex scene as quickly as possible.

While the game has received positive reviews, it is important to note that there have been some bugs and technical issues reported. Larian Studios, the developer, has been constantly working on patches and updates to address these issues and provide a smoother gaming experience.

In conclusion, Baldur’s Gate 3 has made a significant impact in the gaming industry with its engaging gameplay, well-crafted characters, and immersive world. It has quickly become a fan-favorite and is a strong contender for the prestigious Game of the Year award. Whether you’re a fan of RPGs or new to the genre, Baldur’s Gate 3 is definitely worth checking out.

Sources:

– Source article 1: [Add source with Quote]

– Source article 2: [Add source with Quote]

– Source article 3: [Add source with Quote]

– Source article 4: [Add source with Quote]

– Source article 5: [Add source with Quote]