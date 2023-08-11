How to Avoid Combat in Baldur’s Gate 3

For some players, the combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a challenging but rewarding aspect of the game. However, for others, it can feel like a roadblock that hinders their progress. The good news is that there are ways to navigate the game without engaging in combat if that is your preference.

One important thing to keep in mind is that combat is not the only solution to problems in Baldur’s Gate 3. It is not necessary to fight your way through every situation. Reframing combat as just one tool among many can help you avoid unnecessary fights and find alternative solutions.

Investing in the Charisma stat can be a useful strategy. By specializing in skills such as Performance, Deception, Intimidation, or Persuasion, you can often talk your way out of confrontations. Passing dialogue-based skill checks becomes easier with high Charisma, allowing you to resolve situations without resorting to violence.

Another tactic is to separate your party and take advantage of the Hide option. Each character can sneak around the battlefield individually, making it less likely to be noticed by enemies. This is a resource-light way to avoid combat, but if you have spell slots to spare, using abilities like Invisibility can be even more effective. Invisibility allows your party to bypass enemies entirely, saving you from difficult fights.

If you don’t have access to Invisibility, there are other abilities like Misty Step and Dimension Door that can help you teleport past enemies without engaging in combat. These abilities can be seen as unorthodox ways to avoid fights and should be utilized strategically.

Finding alternate routes is another useful approach. Baldur’s Gate 3 offers multiple paths to reach your destination. Exploring side paths or less-populated areas like sewers can help you avoid confrontations. The game rewards players who find alternate ways forward, so it’s worth taking the scenic route if it means avoiding combat.

Finally, consider switching party members based on the area or conflict. Certain characters may have affiliations or backgrounds that can smoothen conversations and prevent fights. Being open to changes in your party composition can lead to peaceful resolutions in various quests.

In conclusion, Baldur’s Gate 3 provides ample opportunities to avoid combat if you prefer to take a more peaceful approach. By reframing combat as one option among many, investing in Charisma, utilizing abilities like Invisibility, finding alternate routes, and adjusting your party composition, you can progress through the game without the need for constant fighting.