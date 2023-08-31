Apple Planning Changes to Customer Support

Apple is reportedly planning to make significant changes to its customer support system, particularly regarding how users can seek help with their problems. According to MacRumours, the tech giant is considering discontinuing support on social media platforms such as X and YouTube. This means that users may no longer be able to reach out to Apple employees directly on these platforms for assistance.

Starting from October 1, Apple’s @AppleSupport Twitter account might stop providing personal replies to direct messages. Instead, users may receive automated messages guiding them on alternative ways to contact Apple for help. Additionally, Apple is considering ceasing the practice of answering technical inquiries in the comments section of their YouTube support channel.

Furthermore, Apple is contemplating eliminating the paid Community Specialist role in the Apple Support Community, an online platform where users seek advice and guidance. While Apple employees who handle social media support will not be laid off, they will be offered the option to transition to phone support roles. However, reports suggest that not all employees may want to make this switch due to certain restrictions imposed by Apple. Such restrictions may prevent employees from easily transitioning to other chat-based support positions unless they have justified reasons such as medical concerns.

Employees who opt for phone support will receive training to assist customers effectively through this medium. The transition is expected to be completed by November, providing those who are interested with the necessary skills. However, employees who do not wish to work on the phone have been advised to explore employment opportunities outside of Apple.

Apple has been providing customer support through Twitter since 2016, but it now appears that the company may be shifting focus based on customer preferences. Apple has not yet released an official statement regarding these changes, leaving users and employees uncertain about what the future holds for the company’s customer support system.

