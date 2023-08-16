AYN Reveals Specs and Price for Odin 2 Handheld Console

AYN has shared the specifications and pricing details for its upcoming Odin 2 handheld console, which is set to compete with the Steam Deck. The device will be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an upgrade from the previous Snapdragon 845. This powerful processor has proven to be competitive with other chips in the market.

The minimum version of the Odin 2 will start at $299 and will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There will also be two other versions available with 12 GB/256 GB and 16 GB/512 GB respectively, but their pricing has not been disclosed yet. In addition to the standard black, grey, and white designs, the Odin 2 will also come in clear plastic blue and purple options, reminiscent of early Game Boy models.

The Odin 2 is the sequel to AYN’s Odin handheld console, which was released last year as a lightweight alternative to the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. Unlike other handheld consoles, the Odin runs on open-source Android and is designed for mobile games and retro emulation. It features a 6-inch, 1080p touchscreen display, although the exact dimensions of the Odin 2’s display have not been disclosed.

One advantage of the Odin 2 being an Android-based console is the ability to download game streaming apps like Geforce Now, allowing users to access their Steam library or Xbox Game Pass games on the device. However, this requires a constant internet connection. The Odin 2 is slightly cheaper than other streaming-only handheld consoles on the market.

The company is preparing for an upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the Odin 2, but the start date has not been announced yet. The competitive pricing and features of the Odin 2 make it an interesting option for handheld gaming enthusiasts.