The AyaNeo Air 1S and AyaNeo 2S: A Deep Dive into AMD’s Latest Handheld Processors

In the world of handheld gaming devices, AMD is making its mark with its APU business. With its custom x86/Radeon processors dominating the console space, AMD is now taking the lead in the PC handheld space as well. The recently released Steam Deck, powered by an AMD processor, has opened up the possibility of playing AAA titles on a portable device. And now, AyaNeo, a reputable manufacturer of PC handhelds, has introduced its latest devices – AyaNeo Air 1S and AyaNeo 2S – both powered by AMD processors.

The AyaNeo 2S is an impressive handheld device, featuring a large high-quality seven-inch LCD screen, responsive buttons, and Hall Effect sticks. It is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, which is part of AMD’s Phoenix line. The AyaNeo Air 1S, on the other hand, is a more compact device with a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen and a form factor similar to the Nintendo Switch Lite. Despite its smaller size, it still delivers excellent performance.

Both devices feature the Ryzen 7 7840U processor, which is based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture and comes with 12 RDNA 3 compute units for integrated graphics. The memory bandwidth is similar to other devices in its class, with options for 7500MT/s or 6400MT/s.

In terms of performance, the AyaNeo Air 1S and AyaNeo 2S deliver impressive results. Benchmark tests show that the Ryzen 7 7840U outperforms the previous generation Ryzen 7 6800U, and even the Asus ROG Ally. However, it’s worth noting that performance may vary due to factors such as surrounding hardware and software compatibility.

Speaking of software, AMD recently released a unified driver package for devices with the Ryzen 7 7840U processor. However, some compatibility issues were reported, and AyaNeo recommends sticking to their verified driver for optimal performance.

In conclusion, the AyaNeo Air 1S and AyaNeo 2S handheld devices powered by AMD processors offer an impressive gaming experience. With top-tier performance and high-quality displays, these devices are a game-changer in the portable gaming world.

Sources:

Steam Deck.

AyaNeo 2S and AyaNeo Air 1S.

AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Processor.