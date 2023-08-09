Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed Returns to Its Single Player Roots

Obsidian Entertainment, the renowned developer of games like Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, originally planned to make their upcoming RPG, Avowed, a cooperative multiplayer game. However, they have since decided to return to their single player roots.

In a recent documentary celebrating the studio’s 20th anniversary, Feargus Urquhart, the studio head and founder of Obsidian, admitted that pushing for Avowed to be multiplayer was a mistake. He acknowledged that it was the wrong decision and expressed regret for insisting on multiplayer.

According to head of development Justin Britch, Obsidian showed Avowed to Microsoft early in the acquisition process. While Urquhart did not explicitly mention Microsoft, he explained that adding multiplayer to the game made it more compelling and valuable when seeking funding.

However, trying to force a multiplayer project proved challenging for Obsidian, as they had to relearn many aspects of game development. Britch stated that the studio became too focused on co-op and changing their pipelines, neglecting their strengths. To refocus and ensure that Avowed remained in line with Obsidian’s style, they made the decision to pivot the game back to a single player experience.

This situation is reminiscent of the recent controversy surrounding Arkane, another Xbox Games Studios developer. Arkane, known for their acclaimed single player games like Dishonored, faced issues when pressured by parent company ZeniMax to focus on multiplayer for their game Redfall. The resulting negative reception led to many of the developers who had worked on single player games leaving the studio.

Despite these difficulties, Avowed is sticking to Obsidian’s roots. Set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity, the game aims to be more accessible to a wider audience who may not be familiar with Obsidian’s previous titles. The developers want to create a game that stays true to its IP while offering a more approachable experience.

Avowed is set to launch in 2024, with no specific release date announced yet. The game is expected to feature destructible environments and be closer in size to The Outer Worlds than Skyrim. As players eagerly anticipate its arrival, only time will tell if Obsidian can successfully achieve their goal of creating a compelling single player RPG.