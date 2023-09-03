Can You Appeal a Failed Driving test?

Around 48% of people who sit their driving test fail it. If you find yourself among the unlucky ones, it is possible to appeal the decision. However, there are a few steps you need to follow in order to do so.

The first step is to lodge your appeal with your local District Court office. This can be done in person or through a solicitor, and there is a fee of €25. When contacting the court office, you must provide them with a written outline of the reasons why you believe the test result was unfair.

Upon receiving your request, the District Court will prepare a notice of appeal that will be issued to the driving tester and the Road Safety Authority (RSA). The court office will then notify you of the time, date, and place for the hearing of your appeal. The timeframe for the hearing will depend on the court’s case load.

Appeals against driving test results are heard in the District Court by a judge, and no jury is involved. The role of the court is to investigate whether the test was properly conducted and if the examiner followed the regulations. There are two possible outcomes from the appeal: the judge either agrees with the decision of the driving tester that you failed, or your appeal is upheld and you will be offered a further driving test free of charge. Regardless of the outcome, you will still be required to resit the test.

If you have concerns about the result of your driver theory test, you should speak to an administrator before leaving the test center. If you are still not satisfied, you can appeal against the decision using appeal forms available at each test center.

It is important to remember that learner and novice drivers will be disqualified from driving when they reach six penalty points, while the threshold for other drivers is 12 penalty points.

Sources:

– Source Article: Geraldine Herbert

– District Court: https://www.courts.ie/district-court

– Road Safety Authority: https://www.rsa.ie/