Tetris History Book Author Sues Apple and Tetris Company Over Unauthorized Movie Adaptation

A journalist and author named Dan Ackerman has recently filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc and The Tetris Company, claiming that they adapted his book, “The Tetris Effect: The Game that Hypnotised the World”, into a movie without his permission. The book, which was released in 2016, explores the history of Tetris.

Ackerman alleges that he had sent a pre-release copy of his book to The Tetris Company, but they refused to license its intellectual property for any projects related to the book. He also claims that they discouraged producers from adapting it and even sent him a cease and desist letter.

According to Ackerman, The Tetris Company CEO Maya Rogers and screenwriter Noah Pink began working on a screenplay for the Tetris movie in 2017, allegedly using his book as the source material. While the movie is based on the true story of the race to license and patent the game in Russia, it takes certain creative liberties to make the plot more exciting.

Ackerman’s book presents the story as a “cold war thriller with a political intrigue angle”. The lawsuit argues that the movie “liberally borrowed numerous specific sections and events” from the book and is “similar in almost all material respects”.

The lawsuit accuses Apple and The Tetris Company of unfair competition, copyright infringement, and illegally interfering with Ackerman’s business relations. Ackerman is seeking damages amounting to at least 6% of the film’s $80 million budget, which would be at least $4.8 million.

This legal action raises questions about the rights of authors and the ownership of intellectual property.