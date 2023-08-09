The Apple TV+ film Tetris faces allegations of plagiarism

According to a lawsuit filed against Apple and the Tetris Company, the film Tetris on Apple TV+ has been accused of being copied from a book. Dan Ackerman, the editor-in-chief of Gizmodo, claims that the plaintiffs plagiarized his book, The Tetris Effect, which narrates the history of the game in the form of a Cold War-era thriller.

Ackerman alleges that he provided a pre-publication copy of his book to the Tetris Company and its CEO, Maya Rogers, in 2016. However, shortly after, his agent received a cease and desist letter, instructing him to halt any attempts to pursue film and television opportunities based on the book. Ackerman accuses Rogers of collaborating with screenwriter Noah Pink to create a screenplay derived from his book without his permission or knowledge.

The lawsuit further claims that although several producers expressed interest in adapting Ackerman’s book, the Tetris Company denied licensing its intellectual property for the project. Ackerman argues that this was a deliberate move by Rogers and the Tetris Company to exploit his work without compensating him.

In his complaint, Ackerman emphasizes that licensing works for film and television is a crucial revenue source for writers. He views the Tetris Company’s actions not as an effort to protect their intellectual property but as an “economic attack” on his business.

To support his claims, Ackerman has compiled a comprehensive list of resemblances between his book and the film. These include similarities in various scenes that mirror his portrayal of real-life events. However, it remains to be seen whether the court will rule in his favor, as those events were based on historical occurrences.

As a result of the alleged plagiarism, Ackerman is seeking damages amounting to 6 percent of the film’s $80 million production budget, including actual, compensatory, and punitive damages.

(Note: The content has been rewritten to focus on the facts and to remove any author, contact, source, and quote information.)