The Senate Committee Advises Against Passing Digital Assets Bill

The Senate Committee on Economics Legislation has recommended against passing Senator Andrew Bragg’s Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2023. The committee officially communicated this decision on September 4, suggesting that the government should continue researching the topic instead of implementing the proposed legislation.

While the majority of the committee opposed the bill, Senators Andrew Bragg and Dean Smith offered a dissenting report supporting its passage with minor amendments. They proposed excluding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the definition of regulated digital assets. Additionally, the dissenting senators suggested excluding certain asset-based tokens from the stablecoin definition and extending the transition period from three to nine months.

The dissenting report also called for a review of the tax treatment of digital assets and transactions, with the aim of introducing new legislation in early 2024.

Senator Bragg introduced the bill in March 2023 to protect consumers and promote investment. The draft legislation provided regulatory recommendations for stablecoins, licensing of exchanges, and custody requirements. The dissenting report argued that the government’s current approach to digital asset regulation is detrimental to Australian consumers and investment, stating that the bill is a significant step towards implementing a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets.

This decision by the Senate Committee comes at a time when concerns are mounting about the banking industry’s treatment of cryptocurrency firms. The Australian Department of the Treasury has acknowledged that banks severing ties with crypto companies could drive the industry underground, leading to unintended consequences.

It is important to note that the information provided in this article is not trading advice. We strongly recommend conducting independent research and consulting with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Sources:

– Senate Committee on Economics Legislation

– Senator Andrew Bragg’s Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2023

– Australian Department of the Treasury