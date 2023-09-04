Australia Rejects Crypto Bill, Raises Concerns Over Regulatory Incongruence

In the face of international governments’ cautious approach to cryptocurrency, Australian regulators have decided to reject “The Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2023.” Instead, the Senate Economics Legislation Committee has recommended that the Australian government continue consulting with industry experts to develop appropriate regulations for digital assets.

The rejection of the bill has raised uncertainty and slowed down the progress of Australia’s crypto industry. Senator Andrew Bragg, who introduced the bill, criticized the committee’s decision, accusing the government of putting crypto regulation on the slow lane.

The committee identified specific concerns with the proposed legislation, noting that it lacked the necessary level of detail and certainty for an effective regulatory framework. Additionally, they highlighted that the bill was not in line with international standards, which could lead to regulatory arbitrage and adverse outcomes for the industry.

This regulatory incongruence between Australia and global norms could potentially deter international fintech companies from entering the Australian market, hindering the country’s potential to become a global hub for crypto innovation. International cooperation on cryptocurrency regulations has been emphasized by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent G20 summit, with India pushing for a unified global framework for governing cryptocurrencies.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s office has yet to fulfill its promise to release a consultation paper outlining a licensing and custody framework for crypto asset service providers. Despite being announced in February, the paper has not yet been published. The delay has left industry stakeholders eagerly awaiting the consultation and hoping that it will build upon the industry submissions made during the Senate Committee’s review of the rejected bill.

Overall, the rejection of the crypto bill and the lack of progress on developing comprehensive regulations in Australia have raised concerns about the country’s ability to keep pace with international standards and attract global fintech companies.

