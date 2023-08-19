Baldur’s Gate 3 Faces Criticism for Antisemitic and Misogynistic Tropes

Baldur’s Gate 3 has gained popularity among players for its flexibility, intriguing stories, and realistic consequences. However, one major issue in a side plot has attracted criticism for its implementation of a common fantasy trope steeped in misogyny and antisemitism.

In the game, players encounter a boss fight in the Sunlit Wetlands, where they discover that Auntie Ethel, a character they thought they could trust, has been making deals with wretched individuals and betraying them for her own gain. One such deal involves the sacrifice of a child to make a hag daughter, resembling historically antisemitic caricatures of Jewish people.

This storyline is based on the blood libel trope, which originated from the false accusation that Jewish people engaged in ritualistic blood sacrifices of Christian children. The blood libel conspiracy theory has been used throughout history as a tool for scapegoating and reinforcing antisemitic prejudices.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not the only fantasy game to feature elements of blood libel. Another big fantasy game in 2023 also includes references to this trope. Additionally, Auntie Ethel’s character design, with an elongated nose and her portrayal as a fraudulent and greedy cheat, further perpetuates negative stereotypes.

While it’s possible that these tropes were not intentionally included in the game, their presence raises concerns about the lack of confrontation with underlying issues of prejudice. The game’s portrayal of other marginalized groups, such as Tieflings mirroring Jewish, Romani, and Black American communities, suggests the potential for more nuanced storytelling.

Critics argue that it is important for storytellers to address these issues in genres they explore. Failing to do so can perpetuate harmful stereotypes and contribute to the thriving conspiracy theories that scapegoat Jewish people.

As the game progresses, players hope that future developments will challenge and subvert these tropes. By introducing more information about other hags across the game’s world, there is a possibility for Ethel’s story to be transformed in a more positive direction.

It is crucial to have discussions about the portrayal of prejudice in the media and to strive for better representation. Doing so helps counter harmful beliefs and conspiracy theories that continue to impact real-world communities.