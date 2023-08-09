Sony Reveals August 2023 PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue Titles

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the titles for August 2023’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue and Classics Catalogue. Unlike the Essential games, which are available to all subscribers, the Game Catalogue titles for PS4 and PS5 can only be accessed by PS Plus Extra and Premium tier members.

The new additions to the Game Catalogue include Lost Judgment, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, and Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition. Additionally, PlayStation Plus Premium offers a selection of PS1, PS2, and PSP games for download, as well as PS3 games through cloud streaming.

In the Classics Catalogue, three PSP games will be added in August. These include MediEvil: Resurrection, Ape Escape: On the Loose, and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice.

All of these games will be available for download from August 15, with the exception of Sea of Stars, which will be released on August 29.

Here is the full list of titles for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in August:

– Sea of Stars

– Moving Out 2

– Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

– Lost Judgment

– Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed

– Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition

– Source of Madness

– Cursed to Golf

– Dreams

– PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

– Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

– Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition

– Spellforce III Reforced

– Midnight Fight Express

For PlayStation Plus Premium members, the Classics lineup includes:

– MediEvil: Resurrection (PSP)

– Ape Escape: On the Loose (PSP)

– Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice (PSP)