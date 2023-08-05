Season 4: Infection – August Update Highlights

Since its release, Season 4: Infection has been a great success in Halo Infinite. The upcoming August Update will bring even more additions, improvements, and bug fixes to keep players engaged and satisfied.

One of the exciting features in this update is the introduction of a new map called Dredge. Inspired by the popular map Countdown from Halo: Reach, Dredge offers a fresh take on the scenery and gameplay flow. Players will have the opportunity to explore and experience this new map in the Dredge 24/7 playlist starting next week.

Responding to community feedback, the Halo Infinite team has prioritized several top community requests. One of these requests focused on improving Pelican vehicle drops in the Big Team Battle mode. The team has made adjustments to ensure symmetrical and consistent vehicle drops on both sides of the map.

Additionally, the team has addressed community feedback regarding the intro cameras in Big Team Battle matches. Now, the game will prioritize placing members of your Fireteam in your in-game squad, allowing players to see their teammates during the intro camera sequences.

The highly satisfying Extermination medal, which signifies taking down an entire enemy team, will now be available in all multiplayer modes. This change was made based on the feedback from players who felt that the medal was too tucked away in certain game modes.

Improvements have also been made to the death cam feature. Players will now have the ability to rotate their death cam to look around while spectating teammates. This change aims to encourage better teamwork and communication.

The Forge mode has received attention in this update as well. A reactive water plane has been added, allowing the water object to interact with players, vehicles, and projectiles. Furthermore, the Forge menu folders have been updated for improved user experience.

The August Update also includes various bug fixes and stability improvements. Issues such as Personal AI voice resetting, slide behavior, Observer and Theater bugs, and stability on all platforms have been addressed.

As always, the Halo Infinite team appreciates the ongoing support and constructive feedback from the community. While there will always be more to address, they are excited to release this update and share these improvements with players.