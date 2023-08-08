Google System Updates for August 2023

Among the changes in Android’s Google System Updates for August, the Play Store is updating the way it displays advertising content. Instead of a small badge that says “Ads,” it will now read as “Sponsored.” This change aims to make it more visually clear that the content is paid advertising.

In addition to this, the Play Store is implementing other improvements. Users will have an easier time reporting “illegal content,” and developers will be able to track “user sentiment” across Android Auto, Android TV, and Wear OS. This feature will provide developers with insights into how users feel about their apps based on reviews.

To update Google Play Services on your phone, you can follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there. For updating the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, go to “Settings,” and under the “About” section, select “Update Play Store.” Google Play system updates can be found in the Settings app under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

The August 2023 Google System Updates have been released, but currently, there are only a few patch notes available. The most notable change is the update to the Play Store’s advertising display, replacing the “Ads” badge with “Sponsored.” Version 37 of the Play Store will bring all these changes.

Additionally, there are bug fixes and updates for System Management & Diagnostics related services, as well as improvements to system management services for privacy in the Auto category.

