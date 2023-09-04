Audrey Tang: Taiwan’s Minister of Digital Affairs

Audrey Tang is breaking barriers and defying norms as Taiwan’s Minister of Digital Affairs. As the youngest minister in the country and its first prominent non-binary public official, Tang brings a unique perspective to her role in the government. Her path to public service was shaped by her upbringing; she was homeschooled by journalist parents and developed a passion for software development and digital rights activism.

Tang gained national recognition during the 2014 Sunflower Movement, where she joined young protestors in opposing a trade deal with China. Her involvement in civic movements advocating for government transparency caught the attention of Taiwanese officials, leading to an invitation to join the government. Tang took charge of technology initiatives and played a key role in the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August 2022, Tang assumed the position of Minister of Digital Affairs, coinciding with heightened tensions with China following a visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives at the time. Tang’s appointment reflects the government’s emphasis on harnessing technology and digital advancements to meet the challenges faced by Taiwan.

Transparency is at the core of Tang’s approach to governance. As part of her commitment to openness, her office released a full version of this interview in Chinese. Although there is no English translation available, it is a testament to Tang’s dedication to accessibility and inclusive communication.

Audrey Tang’s rise to power represents a turning point in Taiwan’s political landscape, as she brings new perspectives and priorities to the forefront. Her background in technology and activism, as well as her commitment to transparency, make her an influential figure in shaping the country’s digital future.

Definitions:

1. Non-binary: Refers to individuals who identify outside the traditional male or female gender binary.

2. Sunflower Movement: A student-led protest movement in Taiwan in 2014 that aimed to oppose a trade deal with China and promote government transparency.

