Digital Accessibility Index Reveals Widespread Errors on Popular Websites

AudioEye, an enterprise SaaS accessibility company, has released its first-ever Digital Accessibility Index, which highlights the common accessibility issues found on 40,000 websites. The findings reveal that every page tested had at least one accessibility error, with an average of 37 errors per page.

The report combines automated AI findings with expert audits from members of the disability community. It aims to draw attention to the broken state of digital experiences for people with disabilities, hindering their ability to carry out essential tasks such as online shopping, banking, news access, and job-related activities.

The study found that image accessibility, descriptive links, and keyboard accessibility were the most frequent barriers, greatly impacting the experiences of the 1.3 billion people globally with disabilities. For example, 56% of the 32 million images tested had faulty or missing alternative text, making it difficult for screen reader users to understand the full context of image-heavy pages. Additionally, forms without clear labels and instructions prevented people with disabilities from submitting critical information.

The report also includes insights specific to industry sectors. In retail, testers encountered barriers that prevented them from completing purchases, such as missing alerts for required information and confusion in the checkout process. Media sites had issues with unlabeled video player controls and keyboard accessibility problems. Travel websites featured pop-up windows with no information for screen reader users and vague or missing alt text for images.

While the issues found are significant and affect customer experience and revenue, they are fixable. The report highlights the need for a combination of AI-driven automation and expert audits to improve digital accessibility.

The Digital Accessibility Index showcases the need for urgent action in addressing these accessibility issues. By implementing solutions that remove barriers and ensure equal access for all, businesses can create a more inclusive digital experience.

Sources:

– AudioEye, Inc.