Atomos Releases New Ninja and Ninja Ultra Recorder Monitors

Atomos has launched the Ninja and Ninja Ultra, the successors to the Ninja V and Ninja V+ models. The new Ninja recorders have the same dimensions and exterior design as the Ninja V series. However, they now come standard with H.265 recording capabilities in addition to ProRes, ProRes RAW, and DNxHD standard codecs. They are powered by AtomOS 11, a revamped operating system with new monitoring tools such as EL Zone and ARRI False Color.

The Atomos Ninja recorder was introduced in 2012 as a device to extend recording time by using hard drives instead of expensive CF cards. It allowed users to record the uncompressed HDMI signal from their cameras. In 2018, the Ninja V was launched, a compact 5.2-inch monitor recorder that has been regularly upgraded with new features and camera compatibility.

The latest additions to the Ninja V lineup were the Ninja V+ and Ninja Stream models, which added extra recording capabilities and internal H.265 recording. Now, Atomos has introduced the Ninja and Ninja Ultra, which continue the lineage of the Ninja V series.

The new Ninja and Ninja Ultra maintain the same exterior design and dimensions as their predecessors. They are compatible with all existing accessories for the Ninja V, including cages and AtomX drives. Both models feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. The displays can be color calibrated using the Atomos Calibrator.

In terms of new features, both the Ninja and Ninja Ultra can record in various codecs out of the box, including 6K ProRes RAW, ProRes, DNxHD, and H.265. The Ninja Ultra model can also record 8K ProRes RAW and simultaneously record ProRes RAW and H.265 in different resolutions. The Ninja Ultra supports automatic matching filenames, timecodes, and record triggers from ARRI, RED, and Canon cameras.

The new AtomOS 11 operating system powers both the Ninja and Ninja Ultra recorders, bringing new features and tools such as EL Zone and ARRI False Color for exposure control. An optional Atomos Connect module can be added to the recorders to enable RemoteView technology, allowing users to share their screen wirelessly with other Atomos monitors, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

The Ninja and Ninja Ultra recorders are priced at $599/€599 and $799/€799, respectively, and will be available for shipping in early September 2023.