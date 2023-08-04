Google’s New At a Glance Widget for Android 14

Google is preparing to introduce a new At a Glance widget for Android 14. A demo video showcases the widget’s design options, which include semi-transparent, transparent with a colored outline, and solid with a white background. The widget follows Google’s Material You design language and seamlessly integrates with the user’s background. It also adapts its color based on the device’s light or dark theme.

Notably, the new widget only displays the time of an upcoming event and does not provide a countdown to the event like the current widget. This change in functionality has been observed in the demo video. Additionally, the widget features a “hide content” button that allows users to show only the day and date.

The development of the At a Glance widget is still in progress, and more changes may occur before its official release. In July, the widget received an update that added swipeable cards to the lock screen of Pixel phones. This feature allows users to quickly access relevant information without unlocking their devices.

The At a Glance widget is expected to be available for both Pixel and non-Pixel phones. The release of this new widget aligns with the upcoming launch of the Google Pixel 8 series later this year and the rollout of Android 14, which is expected to be released in August.

Overall, the At a Glance widget offers a visually appealing and customizable design that enhances the user experience on Android devices.