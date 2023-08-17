Porsche’s Mid-Engine Cayman Gets Aftermarket Turbo: Nice Price or No Dice?

Porsche has always protected its flagship 911 from being overshadowed by the mid-engine Cayman. However, an aftermarket turbo on the 2006 Porsche Cayman S (987) might just level the playing field.

The Cayman has always had an advantage over the 911 in terms of handling due to its incredibly well-balanced and stiff mid-engine setup. But Porsche limited the Cayman’s horsepower to protect the 911’s status as the top dog. That changed with the introduction of the GT4 RS 4.0, which finally unleashed the Cayman’s full potential with 493 horsepower.

However, the GT4 RS comes with a hefty starting price of $160,000, which is out of reach for many buyers. This particular Cayman, finished in Guard’s Red, aims to deliver a similar level of fun and performance for a fraction of the price. It features a TPC Racing turbo kit on its already capable 3.4-liter all-alloy flat-six engine, resulting in a claimed output of over 400 horsepower.

The car comes with a Getrag 466 six-speed manual transmission and has low mileage, although it’s unclear how many miles were driven with the turbo kit installed. The rest of the car is in excellent condition, with no visible paint imperfections or curb rash on the 20-inch alloy wheels.

However, there are a couple of issues to consider. The car still has catalytic converters, but they are non-compliant with California standards, making it difficult to register the car in California. Additionally, the tires might be due for replacement based on the date codes shown in the pictures.

With a price tag of $34,999, this modified Cayman offers a more affordable alternative to the new GT4 RS or even the GTS 4.0. But buyers need to weigh the car’s age, emissions control situation, and potential strain on the engine from the aftermarket turbo.

Overall, this customized Cayman presents an intriguing proposition for enthusiasts looking for a more affordable yet high-performing option. Whether or not it’s worth the asking price ultimately depends on the buyer’s tolerance for these potential drawbacks.