ASUS Unveils New Chromebook CX1 Series with Touchscreen and Non-Touch Variants

ASUS has announced the launch of its latest Chromebook CX1 series, which includes 14 and 15-inch notebooks in both Flip touchscreen and non-flip variants. The Chromebooks are now available for purchase on Flipkart, with a starting price of Rs 21,990, but for a limited time, users can get them at an introductory price of Rs 18,990.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series features a Full HD display and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 and ASUS Wi-Fi Master for ChromeOS, as well as Bluetooth 5.2, providing fast and stable wireless connectivity, even at longer distances.

Dinesh Sharma, Vice President of Commercial PC and Smartphones System Business Group at ASUS India, stated, “With extended battery life and military-grade durability, the new Chromebooks deliver best-in-class performance at an affordable price point. The new range offers enhanced RAM and storage options, while the default Titan C Chip ensures hardware encryption for heightened security, catering seamlessly to business requirements as well. These Chromebooks will be available in touch as well as non-touch variants, offering unparalleled versatility to cater to various user preferences.”

ASUS claims that the Chromebooks come with a long-life battery that can last for up to 11 hours on a single charge, thanks to its 50Wh capacity. The series also features front-firing stereo speakers with 2W output.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series has undergone rigorous testing to ensure maximum strength and resilience. This includes up to 30,000 open and close life-cycle hinge tests, a 30kg panel-pressure test, and shock and drop tests.

Running on Google’s ChromeOS, the devices include all the capabilities of Google Workspace and offer the option to download apps from the Google Play Store. Updates and anti-virus protection are built-in and automated, and the devices also support Google Assistant, allowing users to access it by saying “OK Google”. Additionally, users have the option to download Linux-based PC apps.

Purchasing an ASUS Chromebook CX1400 or CX1500 includes a 12-month Google 1 subscription, which provides 100GB of cloud storage to use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, along with other additional benefits in a shareable family plan.

Sources:

ASUS India press release